Dr. Lakshmi Turlapati, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lakshmi Turlapati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Fredericksburg Nephrology Associates101 Park Hill Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3853
Fredericksburg Nephrology Associates4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 335, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 210-3848
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- English
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Osmania Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Turlapati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turlapati accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turlapati has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turlapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
