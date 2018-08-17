See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Lakshmi Uppaluri, MB BS

Pediatric Pulmonology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Uppaluri, MB BS

Dr. Lakshmi Uppaluri, MB BS is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Uppaluri works at UMDNJ RWJ PEDIATRIC DERMATOLOGY in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Uppaluri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Umdnj Rwj Pediatric Dermatology
    89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 272-9448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Ultrasound, Endobronchial

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Lakshmi Uppaluri, MB BS

  • Pediatric Pulmonology
  • English
  • 1629198783
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lakshmi Uppaluri, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uppaluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Uppaluri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Uppaluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Uppaluri works at UMDNJ RWJ PEDIATRIC DERMATOLOGY in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Uppaluri’s profile.

Dr. Uppaluri has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uppaluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Uppaluri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uppaluri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uppaluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uppaluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

