Dr. Lakshmi Uppaluri, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Uppaluri, MB BS
Dr. Lakshmi Uppaluri, MB BS is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Uppaluri works at
Dr. Uppaluri's Office Locations
Umdnj Rwj Pediatric Dermatology89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 272-9448
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful, brilliant and very kind doctor. Took superb care of my severely disabled son. Very knowledgeable in all aspects of pulmonary medicine. My highest recommendation.
About Dr. Lakshmi Uppaluri, MB BS
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
- 1629198783
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uppaluri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Uppaluri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Uppaluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uppaluri works at
Dr. Uppaluri has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uppaluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Uppaluri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uppaluri.
