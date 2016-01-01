Dr. Lakshmi Vaidyanathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidyanathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmi Vaidyanathan, MD
Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Vaidyanathan, MD
Dr. Lakshmi Vaidyanathan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Grant Med Coll & Sir Jj Grp Hosps|Grant Med Coll &amp; Sir Jj Grp Hosps and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Vaidyanathan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vaidyanathan's Office Locations
-
1
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Easton219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-6517
-
2
UM Shore Medical Group- Pulmonary Care at Easton500 Cadmus Ln Ste 209, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaidyanathan?
About Dr. Lakshmi Vaidyanathan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1417015892
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Shadyside Hospital
- Grant Med Coll &amp; Sir Jj Grp Hosps|Grant Med Coll &amp;amp; Sir Jj Grp Hosps
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaidyanathan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaidyanathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaidyanathan works at
Dr. Vaidyanathan speaks Hindi.
Dr. Vaidyanathan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaidyanathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaidyanathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaidyanathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.