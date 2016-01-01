Dr. Lakshmikanth Katragadda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katragadda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmikanth Katragadda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lakshmikanth Katragadda, MD
Dr. Lakshmikanth Katragadda, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from Osmania Medical College India and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Katragadda works at
Dr. Katragadda's Office Locations
-
1
Cci Pharmacy3601 Cci Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35805 Directions (256) 705-4224
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katragadda?
About Dr. Lakshmikanth Katragadda, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1336303940
Education & Certifications
- Md Anderson Cancer Center Tx|University Of Florida
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK
- Osmania Medical College India
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katragadda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katragadda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katragadda works at
Dr. Katragadda has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katragadda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katragadda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katragadda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katragadda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katragadda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.