Dr. Lakshminarayanan Venkatachalam, MD
Overview
Dr. Lakshminarayanan Venkatachalam, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Grad Sch Med
Dr. Venkatachalam works at
Locations
Jacksonville - Heart4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5758Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Venkatachalam listened carefully to my thinking regarding the treatment I wished to have. He performed a cryo-ablation that has resulted in my being in sinus rhythm for nearly two years. I am very happy with his treatment and care.
About Dr. Lakshminarayanan Venkatachalam, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venkatachalam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venkatachalam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Venkatachalam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Venkatachalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venkatachalam has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venkatachalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Venkatachalam speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatachalam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatachalam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatachalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatachalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.