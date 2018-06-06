Dr. Lal Bhagchandani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhagchandani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lal Bhagchandani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lal Bhagchandani, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Margate, FL. They completed their fellowship with Royal University Hospital
Dr. Bhagchandani works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Lal Bhagchandani2825 N State Road 7 Ste 201, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 751-1811Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dr. Lal Bhagchandani, MD2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 360, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 546-9967Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhagchandani?
Visit was brief but doctor managed to answer all questions & provide educational info in that time period.
About Dr. Lal Bhagchandani, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1750438974
Education & Certifications
- Royal University Hospital
- Liaquat Med Coll Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhagchandani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhagchandani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhagchandani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhagchandani works at
Dr. Bhagchandani has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhagchandani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhagchandani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhagchandani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhagchandani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhagchandani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.