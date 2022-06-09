Overview of Dr. Lal Tanwani, MD

Dr. Lal Tanwani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Tanwani works at Louisville Endocrine Consultant in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.