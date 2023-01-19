See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Maumee, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Lalaine Mattison, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (18)
Map Pin Small Maumee, OH
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lalaine Mattison, MD

Dr. Lalaine Mattison, MD is a Pulmonologist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.

Dr. Mattison works at McLaren St. Luke's Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mattison's Office Locations

    McLaren St. Luke's Cardiothoracic Surgeons
    6005 Monclova Rd Ste 220, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 314-6049
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr. Mattison is not only smart but really takes the time to explain things clearly. She is simply the BEST!
    CK — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Lalaine Mattison, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1366440224
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    • Mc Ohio
    • Mc Ohio
    • CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • McLaren St. Luke's

