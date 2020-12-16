Overview of Dr. Lalania Schexnayder, MD

Dr. Lalania Schexnayder, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University



Dr. Schexnayder works at HGVC OTORHINOLARYNGOLOGY in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.