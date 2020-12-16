Dr. Lalania Schexnayder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schexnayder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalania Schexnayder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lalania Schexnayder, MD
Dr. Lalania Schexnayder, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University
Dr. Schexnayder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schexnayder's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Woman's Specialty Clinic500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 515, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 924-8550
-
3
The Baton Rouge Clinic Pediatric Neurology5131 Odonovan Dr Ste 202, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 246-9240
-
4
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schexnayder?
She is very knowledgeable and takes time with her patients!
About Dr. Lalania Schexnayder, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1063467165
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schexnayder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schexnayder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schexnayder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schexnayder works at
Dr. Schexnayder speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schexnayder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schexnayder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schexnayder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schexnayder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.