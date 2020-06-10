Overview

Dr. Lalbahadur Nagabhairu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Nagabhairu works at Central Florida Pain Specialists in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.