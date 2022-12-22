Overview of Dr. Laleh Moazen, MD

Dr. Laleh Moazen, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Moazen works at Therapy and Beyond LLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.