Dr. Laleh Moazen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laleh Moazen, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Therapy and Beyond LLC455 N End Ave, New York, NY 10282 Directions (646) 300-2867
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr, Moazen is the best doctor I had ever met. As she resolved my wife's issue and now she is perfectly fine
- Geriatric Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Moazen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moazen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moazen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moazen has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moazen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moazen speaks Spanish.
419 patients have reviewed Dr. Moazen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moazen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moazen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moazen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.