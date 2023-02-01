Overview of Dr. Lali Sekhon, MD

Dr. Lali Sekhon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sydney, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sekhon works at Reno Orthopaedic Clinic in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.