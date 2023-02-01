Dr. Lali Sekhon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekhon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lali Sekhon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lali Sekhon, MD
Dr. Lali Sekhon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sydney, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sekhon works at
Dr. Sekhon's Office Locations
-
1
Reno Orthopedic Clinic555 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 786-3040Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
Sierra Neurosurgery Group75 Pringle Way Ste 1007, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 323-2080
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sekhon?
His administrative and PAs are very friendly and helpful also.
About Dr. Lali Sekhon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1639160500
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic-Rochester|Mayo Medical School|Toronto Western Hospital
- University Of Sydney, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sekhon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sekhon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sekhon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sekhon works at
Dr. Sekhon has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sekhon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Sekhon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sekhon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sekhon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sekhon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.