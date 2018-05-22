Overview of Dr. Laligam Sekhar, MD

Dr. Laligam Sekhar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Sekhar works at Neurological Surgery Clinic at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Skull Base Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.