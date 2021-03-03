Dr. Hoq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalima Hoq, MD
Overview of Dr. Lalima Hoq, MD
Dr. Lalima Hoq, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Hoq works at
Dr. Hoq's Office Locations
Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - 8767 Wilshire 3rd Floor8767 Wilshire Blvd Fl 3, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3307
Cedars-sinai Geriatrics Program8501 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
So intelligent, kind and patient. Dr. Hoq is top-notch and I fully recommend her!
About Dr. Lalima Hoq, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoq accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoq. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.