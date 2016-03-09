Dr. Lalit Chaube, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaube is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalit Chaube, MD
Overview
Dr. Lalit Chaube, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Chaube works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Developmental Pediatrics at Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 225, Orlando, FL 32803 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chaube is the most compassionate and caring Psychatrist. He is to the point but if you trust him, will get you through it!
About Dr. Lalit Chaube, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1851406250
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaube has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaube accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaube works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaube. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaube.
