Dr. Lalit Kanaparthi, MD
Overview
Dr. Lalit Kanaparthi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Stanley Med Coll, Madras U and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Locations
Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates425 N Lee St Ste 202, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 366-3738
North Florida Lung Assocs PLLC6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 1602, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 425-8062
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lalit Kanaparthi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
- 1043222870
Education & Certifications
- Brown Univ Hosp
- Univ of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Stanley Med Coll, Madras U
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Kanaparthi speaks Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
