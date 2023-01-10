Overview of Dr. Lalit Puri, MD

Dr. Lalit Puri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They completed their fellowship with New England Baptist Hospital, Otto E. Aufranc Fellowship In Adult Reconstruction



Dr. Puri works at Patrick Birmingham, M.D. in Skokie, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.