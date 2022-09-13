See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Lalita Komanapalli, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (98)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lalita Komanapalli, MD

Dr. Lalita Komanapalli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their residency with Loma Linda University Med Center

Dr. Komanapalli works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Komanapalli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group
    18035 Brookhurst St Ste 2100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 241-9090
  2. 2
    Fountain Valley - Brookhurst Office
    18111 Brookhurst St # 1100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 861-4770

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 13, 2022
    My family and I have been seeing Dr Komanapalli for nearly 15 years. Dr Komanapalli is very professional, knowledgeable and most importantly she's very Cary doctor. She answers questions, explain it throughly and give great advice. She takes great care of her patients. I always leave her office with more satisfaction. I highly recommend Dr Komanapalli to anyone who is looking for a great doctor.
    — Sep 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lalita Komanapalli, MD
    About Dr. Lalita Komanapalli, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578560884
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola Stritch School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lalita Komanapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komanapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Komanapalli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Komanapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Komanapalli works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Komanapalli’s profile.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Komanapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komanapalli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komanapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komanapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

