Overview of Dr. Lalita Matta, MD

Dr. Lalita Matta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.