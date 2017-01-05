Overview of Dr. Lalita Thatte, MD

Dr. Lalita Thatte, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Thatte works at Charlotte Nephrology Associates in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.