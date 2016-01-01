See All Podiatric Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Lalita Turaga, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Dr. Lalita Turaga, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Dr. Turaga works at Franciscan Wound Care Center in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Franciscan Wound Care Center
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe Repair

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe Repair
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Replacement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Sever's Disease

Specialties
  • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1700266509
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Turaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Turaga works at Franciscan Wound Care Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Turaga’s profile.

Dr. Turaga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turaga.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

