Overview

Dr. Lalith Misra, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Misra works at OhioHealth Marion Area Physicians in Marion, OH with other offices in Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.