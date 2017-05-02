Dr. Ananth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalitha Ananth, MD
Overview of Dr. Lalitha Ananth, MD
Dr. Lalitha Ananth, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA.
Dr. Ananth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ananth's Office Locations
-
1
Lal Medical Incorporation17822 Beach Blvd Ste 442, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 549-4081
-
2
Complete Care Community Health Center Inc11100 Warner Ave Ste 200, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 549-4081
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ananth?
Dr. Ananth is extremely knowledgeable in her field. Because of this she has many patients and at times you will have very long wait times. However she will spend the time needed to solve your pain and other issues.
About Dr. Lalitha Ananth, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1679597033
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ananth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ananth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ananth works at
Dr. Ananth has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ananth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ananth speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ananth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ananth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ananth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ananth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.