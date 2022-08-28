Dr. Lalitha Guthikonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guthikonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalitha Guthikonda, MD
Overview
Dr. Lalitha Guthikonda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Locations
Pearland Neurology Services- PLLC3315 Burke Rd Ste 103, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 347-4064
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a new patient this was my first time visiting her office and I was treated with so much care and kindness and patience and understanding and she explained everything that I am dealing with at the moment very well, and what we need to do next I would highly recommend her to anyone, she made me feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Lalitha Guthikonda, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1740473305
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
