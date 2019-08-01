Overview

Dr. Lalitha Hansch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Hansch works at RWJPE Somerset Family Practice in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.