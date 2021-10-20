Dr. Lalitha Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalitha Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Lalitha Reddy, MD is a Dermatologist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Locations
Reddy Dermatology, SC412 63rd St Ste 101, Downers Grove, IL 60516 Directions (630) 855-8355Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The whole staff from the receptionists that signed me in to those that came in my examining room before the doctor, they were very kind, all of them. I love Dr. Reddy. She is gentle and kind and explains everything! I am thrilled to have her as my new dermatologitst. She is very thorough too. I highly recommend her. : )
About Dr. Lalitha Reddy, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1053306597
Education & Certifications
- John Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.