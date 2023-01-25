Overview

Dr. Lalitha Subramanyam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irving, TX.



Dr. Subramanyam works at North Texas Associates in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Obesity and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.