Dr. Lalitha Sunder, MD
Dr. Lalitha Sunder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor
Dr. Sunder works at
Westside Cardiovascular Associates915 Gessner Rd Ste 925, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 973-8821
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-3000
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am a physician, Internist, now retired. I used to work with Dr. Sunder some 20 years ago when she was a young invasive cardiologist. Dr Sunder is an outstanding cardiologist, and physician, well trained, excellent diagnosticly, with excellent judgment -critical in practice of of good ,safe medicine. i would unequivocally recommend Dr sunder to any person who would like to have an outstanding physician as their doctor
- Cardiology
- English
- 1851395438
- Baylor
- Cardiovascular Disease
