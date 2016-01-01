Dr. Vakkalanka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalitha Vakkalanka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lalitha Vakkalanka, MD
Dr. Lalitha Vakkalanka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Vakkalanka's Office Locations
Queenscare Health Centers4618 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 Directions (323) 953-7170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lalitha Vakkalanka, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1194755959
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vakkalanka accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vakkalanka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vakkalanka speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakkalanka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakkalanka.
