Dr. Lalithkumar Chouhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chouhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalithkumar Chouhan, MD
Overview of Dr. Lalithkumar Chouhan, MD
Dr. Lalithkumar Chouhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Christian Hospital, Jersey Community Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Chouhan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chouhan's Office Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group400 1st Capitol Dr Ste 401, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 669-2220
-
2
SSM Medical Group1475 Kisker Rd, Saint Charles, MO 63304 Directions (636) 498-5890
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Jersey Community Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chouhan?
About Dr. Lalithkumar Chouhan, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Gujarati
- 1124011028
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- Washington Univeristy- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Wayne State U Hosps
- U Bombay
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chouhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chouhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chouhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chouhan works at
Dr. Chouhan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chouhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chouhan speaks French and Gujarati.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chouhan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chouhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chouhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chouhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.