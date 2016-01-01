Overview of Dr. Lalithkumar Chouhan, MD

Dr. Lalithkumar Chouhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Christian Hospital, Jersey Community Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Chouhan works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.