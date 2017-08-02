Dr. Au has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam Au, MD
Overview of Dr. Lam Au, MD
Dr. Lam Au, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Au's Office Locations
Lam A Au M.d. Ph.d. P.A.9275 SW 152nd St Ste 108A, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 255-2505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Au has treated my family for many years and for many things. We trust him and have always found wellness following his treatment and advice. ??
About Dr. Lam Au, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1457425423
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Au accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Au has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Au speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Au. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Au.
