Dr. Lam Le, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lam Le, MD

Dr. Lam Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Le works at St John Outpatient Wound Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Le's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wound Care of Tulsa PC
    4538 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 712-3377
  2. 2
    St John Medical Center Outpatient Wound Cntr
    4812 S 109th East Ave Ste 101, Tulsa, OK 74146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 748-3103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Leg and Foot Ulcers
Tobacco Use Disorder
Bedsores
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Tobacco Use Disorder
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 02, 2021
    Excellent surgeon, highly recommend. Very thorough in explaining everything to expect in surgery and takes time to answer all questions. Even the nurses at the hospital told me how good of a surgeon Dr. Le was and that they would use him if the needed a surgeon. AAA+++
    HGS — Jul 02, 2021
    About Dr. Lam Le, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063562981
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

