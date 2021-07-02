Dr. Lam Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lam Le, MD
Overview of Dr. Lam Le, MD
Dr. Lam Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Le's Office Locations
Wound Care of Tulsa PC4538 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 712-3377
St John Medical Center Outpatient Wound Cntr4812 S 109th East Ave Ste 101, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 748-3103
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon, highly recommend. Very thorough in explaining everything to expect in surgery and takes time to answer all questions. Even the nurses at the hospital told me how good of a surgeon Dr. Le was and that they would use him if the needed a surgeon. AAA+++
About Dr. Lam Le, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1063562981
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.