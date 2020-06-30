Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lam Nguyen, MD
Dr. Lam Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
Edinger Medical Group Inc.9900 Talbert Ave Ste 201, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 965-2500
- 2 21215 Burbank Blvd Ste 620, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (714) 317-6137
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter is a teenager and feels very comfortable with her! Dr. Lam Nguyen is not afraid to address all the medical / social issues and concerns we have as parents and questions my daughter had.
About Dr. Lam Nguyen, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1114187697
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.