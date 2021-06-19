Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Aswad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD
Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus Faculty Of Med Damascus Syria and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Al Aswad works at
Dr. Al Aswad's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC Edward S Harkness Eye Institute635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9535
-
2
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens Fresh Meadows Multispecialty880 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 305-9535
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al Aswad?
I am so satisfied and blessed to have Dr Al-Aswad as a physician. She is a human being and a skilled patient physician. I have seen .her twice so far and had a very challenging laser procedure. The challenge was me because my eyes were very irritated due to chronic allergies. I’m also a “blinker” and have heavy eye lids. Nevertheless Dr Al-Aswad made it happen, calling for assistance to have someone gently hold my head in place. The entire staff is very professional and keep you informed of the entire process. The office is very clean and the waiting room is spacious. The environmental staff keep the restrooms very clean and well stocked .The diagnostic portion was awesome I’ve never had so many exams. The staff clean everything right in front of you . THIS IS THE PLACE ! Thank You NYU LANGONE EYE CENTER
About Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1336174937
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Damascus Faculty Of Med Damascus Syria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al Aswad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al Aswad accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al Aswad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al Aswad works at
Dr. Al Aswad speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Aswad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Aswad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Aswad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Aswad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.