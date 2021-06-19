Overview of Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD

Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus Faculty Of Med Damascus Syria and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Al Aswad works at CUIMC Edward S Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.