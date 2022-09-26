Dr. Lama Hashish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lama Hashish, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, Medina Regional Hospital, Uvalde Memorial Hospital and Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
Sardini Arthritis Center4910 Golden Quail Ste 180, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 690-9090
- Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center
- Medina Regional Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
- Val Verde Regional Medical Center
My father was suffering with low oxygen and heart flare ups for over nine months that led him to a pacemaker. Dr. Hashish was the only doctor of the many we saw that was able to help identify his diagnosis and coordinate his treatment. She is knowledgeable, up to date on new research, brilliant, multidisciplinary, kind and compassionate. She really restored my faith in the medical system after many months of pain and suffering with other doctors. She’s really a God sent for my family. My only wish was to have found her earlier…
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Ny Med Coll-Our Lady Of Mercy Med Ctr
- Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
- Damascus Univ
Dr. Hashish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashish has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hashish speaks Arabic.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashish.
