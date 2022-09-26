See All Rheumatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Lama Hashish, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (47)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lama Hashish, MD

Dr. Lama Hashish, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, Medina Regional Hospital, Uvalde Memorial Hospital and Val Verde Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hashish works at Sardini Arthritis Center in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hashish's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sardini Arthritis Center
    4910 Golden Quail Ste 180, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 690-9090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center
  • Medina Regional Hospital
  • Uvalde Memorial Hospital
  • Val Verde Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 26, 2022
    My father was suffering with low oxygen and heart flare ups for over nine months that led him to a pacemaker. Dr. Hashish was the only doctor of the many we saw that was able to help identify his diagnosis and coordinate his treatment. She is knowledgeable, up to date on new research, brilliant, multidisciplinary, kind and compassionate. She really restored my faith in the medical system after many months of pain and suffering with other doctors. She’s really a God sent for my family. My only wish was to have found her earlier…
    Mia — Sep 26, 2022
    About Dr. Lama Hashish, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1356432389
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Med Coll-Our Lady Of Mercy Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Damascus Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lama Hashish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hashish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hashish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hashish works at Sardini Arthritis Center in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hashish’s profile.

    Dr. Hashish has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

