Overview of Dr. Lamar Bailey, MD

Dr. Lamar Bailey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Southwind Medical Specialists P.c. in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.