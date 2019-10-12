Dr. Lamar Mack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lamar Mack, MD
Overview of Dr. Lamar Mack, MD
Dr. Lamar Mack, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Hanford, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Tulare Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mack works at
Dr. Mack's Office Locations
-
1
South Valley Vascular820 S Akers St Ste 120, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 625-4118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mack is a skilled physician. I was recently treated for varicose veins and edema in my legs. Dr. Mack performed an RFA procedure. It was a complete success. I would recommend Dr. Mack to my family members
About Dr. Lamar Mack, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093970535
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Tulare Regional Medical Center
Dr. Mack has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
