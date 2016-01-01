Overview

Dr. Lambert Laperouse, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Laperouse works at STEPG in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.