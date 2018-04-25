Overview of Dr. Lambros Viennas, MD

Dr. Lambros Viennas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.