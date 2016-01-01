Dr. Blakeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamenda Blakeney, MD
Overview of Dr. Lamenda Blakeney, MD
Dr. Lamenda Blakeney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Blakeney's Office Locations
Partners in Pediatrics8160 Seaton Pl, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 272-1799
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lamenda Blakeney, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1285786491
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blakeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Blakeney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blakeney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blakeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blakeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.