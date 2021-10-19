Dr. Lamia Kadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lamia Kadir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lamia Kadir, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Kadir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Genalyte Waived Laboratory 66633 E Highway 290 Ste 300, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 872-6868
-
2
Pandia Health Inc1257 ELKO DR, Sunnyvale, CA 94089 Directions (650) 437-1213
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadir?
Dr Kadir is very knowledgeable and has great bedside manner. She spends all the time you need during the appt to talk about medical issues, personal issues you may be having and she always exhibits a kind and caring demeanor that makes you feel like you matter. Her staff of NPs and PAs are taking over the bulk of the appts so I haven't been able to see Dr Kadir since she's stepped back to let the other practitioners take over. The NP and PA have been nice and knowledgeable but the feeling is rushed now so I don't feel like I can ask questions because I'm holding them up. But, that's medicine these days so I understand. Overall, I highly recommend Dr Kadir and staff.
About Dr. Lamia Kadir, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1942366638
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Davis Med Center
- Forest Park Hospital
- Ross University
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadir works at
Dr. Kadir speaks Spanish and Urdu.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.