Overview of Dr. Lan Ban, MD

Dr. Lan Ban, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Ban works at West Heath Primary Care in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.