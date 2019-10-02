Overview of Dr. Lan Chang, MD

Dr. Lan Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Michigan Homeopathic Medical School and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Santa Fe, NM with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.