Dr. Lan Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Lan Nguyen, MD
Dr. Lan Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Lan Tuyet Nguyen M.d. Inc.135 N Jackson Ave Ste 101, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 923-4145
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Simply stunning. She was kind, caring, and patient, even taking the time to explain everything to my mother. The staff was amazing and spoke many languages to converse with everyone. Furthermore, the office was spotless, the bathroom was probably cleaner than my own and I am a neat freak. It was also very professional and she was very efficient.
About Dr. Lan Nguyen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1174516264
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Pterygium, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.