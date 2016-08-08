Overview of Dr. Lan Nguyen, MD

Dr. Lan Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Nguyen works at Lan Tuyet Nguyen M.d. Inc. in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.