Dr. Lan Tu, MD
Overview
Dr. Lan Tu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tu works at
Locations
Potomac Medical Center PC6404 Seven Corners Pl Ste G, Falls Church, VA 22044 Directions (703) 237-2488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lan Tu, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1184735334
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Tu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tu has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tu speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tu.
