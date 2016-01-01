Overview

Dr. Lan Tu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Tu works at Potomac Medical Center PC in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.