Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lan Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Lan Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
Ertan Digestive Disease Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-3450Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lan Wang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1982872008
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.