Dr. Lana Arakaki, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lana Arakaki, MD

Dr. Lana Arakaki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. 

Dr. Arakaki works at Lana Arakaki MD Inc in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arakaki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frederick Fong MD Inc.
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 514, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 531-7551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Migraine
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Lana Arakaki, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750588729
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lana Arakaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arakaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arakaki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arakaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arakaki works at Lana Arakaki MD Inc in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Arakaki’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Arakaki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arakaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arakaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arakaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

