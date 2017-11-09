Dr. Lana Boter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lana Boter, MD
Overview of Dr. Lana Boter, MD
Dr. Lana Boter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Boter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boter's Office Locations
-
1
Accord Medical Associates Llp161 Madison Ave Rm 9SW, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 213-1123Tuesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boter?
I am delighted to have found a wonderful doctor such as Dr. Boter. As a nurse I am quite finicky with who I choose. She spent as much time as I needed and the exam was gentle. She educated me about every topic that was pertinent to my visit and my family history . She helped clarify my misconceptions in a humble and professional manner. She listened to my heart and lungs (which is a first for a gyn). I was extremely impressed that she was even able to hear my murmor (which has so often been over
About Dr. Lana Boter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1184683823
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boter works at
Dr. Boter speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Boter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.