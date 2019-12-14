Overview of Dr. Lana Christiano, MD

Dr. Lana Christiano, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Christiano works at Neurological Associates Inc in Charleston, WV with other offices in Hurricane, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.