Dr. Lana Christiano, MD
Dr. Lana Christiano, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
CAMC General Medical Pavilion415 Morris St Ste 400, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 344-3551
Neurological Associates, Inc.-Wednesday's Only-By Appointment1204 Hospital Dr, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 344-3551Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Logan Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Christiano Spent more time with me than my dr in Morgantown!! She explained everything!! I’m glad I chose her !!! She is very helpful !!
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- University Of Missouri, Kansas City
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Christiano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christiano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christiano has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Christiano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christiano.
