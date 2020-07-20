Overview of Dr. Lana Kang, MD

Dr. Lana Kang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kang works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.